|
|
Rena Jean (Nelson) Gross
May 11, 1927 ~ March 30, 2020
Rena was born on a beautiful spring day in Seattle WA to Irving and Rose Nelson with a sister, Helen Mae (Nelson) Rose waiting at home. She was a bright light in everyone's eyes. Beautiful, smart and loved by all, she was a gift to everyone who knew her.
Rena always a loving and devoted wife, was married to Melvin Gross February 1947. They were married 67 years prior to his passing in 2014.
Rena graduated from Garfield High and attended the University of Washington, when she left to care for the twins, though received her degree when the twins were young children.
Rena's love of her children was obvious with her attentiveness to their needs and goals. Her continued support and guidance was there through all circumstances.
After several years of substitute teaching Rena began a career of working with the State Of Washington Welfare Dept. Upon retiring she was very active in many causes & activities. She enjoyed the arts and was a long time docent at the Bellevue Art Museum. She participated in the Women's Health Initiative and was involved in the Brandis Foundation Bookclub. She played golf at Glendale Golf Club where she was a captain of the Niner's.
Rena had a very large group of friends that she and Mel both played Bridge and Pan with for many years. Rena love to travel, having gone to China, Egypt, France, Russia & Ashland OR for the Shakespeare Festival every summer. She loved visiting her sister and family in LA & Palm Springs, as often as possible.
Rena was very close to her family, with cousins, nieces and nephews often celebrating together. She was an understanding, loving, supportive and devoted grandmother to her 4 grandchildren and they felt very loved by her.
Rena developed Alzheimer's around 80 years old and was living at home, cared for by Mel, until 6 years ago. On her 85th birthday, she told Karen that she felt she had had a wonderful life, marriage, and raised good children. She was a happy person. She spent her last days at the very beautiful and loving Brookwood House, near Glendale Golf Club in Bellevue.
We will hold her memories close to our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020