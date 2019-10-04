|
Renate McVittie
Renate (Red) McVittie passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, just short of her 90th birthday. Active and in good health until very recently, Red always maintained she would leave life on the flood and not the ebb tide. She made good on her word.
Red is survived by her children and their partners, Jody McVittie, Eric and Marina McVittie, Sahara and Jim Pirie as well as four grandchildren: Maia Goodman Young, Aaron and Arianna Goodman, and Rhye Pirie and one great-grandchild, Elias Young. Her husband of 56 years, Donald (Mac), passed away in 2008.
She received a B.S. in chemistry (University of Michigan) and a Master's in animal behavior (University of Washington). Red met her future husband Mac, when he joined the University of Michigan sailing team and raced as her crew. They moved to Seattle after marrying in 1952, and were active members of the International 14 fleet. They spent the next 57 years racing and cruising together. They made annual cruises to Canada and Southeast Alaska between 1965 and 2007.
Red was a force: Smart, thoughtful, and curious. She was a great cook, writer and friend. While in no way an extrovert, she had an inner light and spirit that delighted those who knew her.
She led an active life. Red was a competitive sailor, passionate hiker, and avid skier, an activity she avidly pursued into her 80's. Red was SCUBA certified and logged over 1,500 dives. Her cultural interests were equally broad covering opera, chamber music, and theatre.
Red shared her knowledge generously by teaching sailing to children and women, serving as a docent for the Woodland Park Zoo, and writing for the Nor'westing, a Seattle yachting magazine. She was a strong believer in women's rights, Red raised her children to be strong and independent.
A celebration of her life will take place at Corinthian Yacht Club on November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019