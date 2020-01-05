|
Reny Maassen
Reny passed away in Kirkland on December 6, 2019 one month shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in the Dutch East Indies (Java) to Elly Pauline Doeve, a schoolteacher and Ferdinand Engelken, a civil engineer with the government of the Dutch East Indies.
Her early memories included stories of her own mother's fondness for Puccini operas and her father's love for the Viennese waltz and for horseback riding, all of which were shared with their daughters -- Reny and her two sisters, Trudy and Stanny. Stories of her family's survival during WWII provided plenty of material for her grandchildren's school reports in the years that followed. The family was repatriated to the Netherlands following WWII.
Reny attended the Grotius Lyceum School and later studied Secretarial Administration and Bookkeeping. She was employed by the Dutch division of the Shell Oil Company (BPM) and the Borneo Sumatra Trading Company.
On August 6, 1955 she married Jules Maassen. They immigrated to the United States and settled in Indiana, eventually moving to Washington state. Reny was a homemaker and also worked as a Translator for several years at Rena Ware, International where she put her knowledge of languages to work. In addition, she completed a course in electro-mechanical drafting through the Lake Washington Vocational Technical School. She had an amazing green thumb and we are pretty sure she brought many dead plants back to life!
She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland for over 50 years. Mom was a devoted advocate of the Rosary and this powerful prayer had its place in our daily family prayer. Later, she participated in the Rosary making group at Holy Family and was actively engaged with the parish's Prayer Line ministry.
Although we were not successful in convincing Mom to use the TV remote or the CD player, we were happy and proud that, at her age, she was able and willing to use her computer to keep in touch with us and all her friends via email.
We extend our sincere appreciation to the Evergreen Hospice Center for their loving care shown to Mom and all our family during her last weeks. Additionally, we are deeply indebted to the superb and compassionate caregivers from McDonald Employment Agency in Seattle who provided unsurpassed care for Mom toward the end of her life. Our warmest thanks go to Olti and Jocelyn.
Reny is survived by her four children, Joan (Nigel) Rigg, Teresa (Wayne) Lutomski, Laurie (Jim) Sander and Joseph (Kirsten); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Trudy; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Netherlands and the U.S.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jules; an infant son, Bernard; her sister, Stanny Petersdorff; and numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am
at Holy Family Parish
7045 120th Ave NE, Kirkland
Private Burial to follow.
Remembrances may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Seattle/King County [email protected] or to Evergreen Hospice, 12333 NE 130th Lane, Suite 300, Kirkland WA 98034
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020