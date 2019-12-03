Home

March 5, 1928 ~ November 11, 2019

Ruby Fishman passed away after sustaining a fall in his home. He is survived by his 3 children Irving, Stanley and Gloria and his 4 grandchildren, Brittany, Lauren, Allison and Michael. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Esther. Reuben was born and raised in New York City where he raised his own family. He moved to WA in 2011. He spent his last 8 years living at the Chateau Pacific Assisted Living Facility. He is most remembered for his love for his family, his wit and special sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
