Reuben Hilton
Reuben passed quietly April 18, 2019. Born October 25, 1924 in South Prairie WA. A lifelong resident of Queen Anne Hill, he married Gwen Davis upon returning from WW2. A carpenter by trade, he retired from Seattle Public Schools. He was very active in supporting QA Baptist Church and served as Scoutmaster of Troop 66 for many years. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, son Jeff and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service 10:30 am Saturday April 27 at QA Baptist Church, 2011 1st Ave No, Seattle. Friends are invited to sign the family's online guestbook and view pictures and an expanded
obituary at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019