Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Hilton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reuben Hilton Obituary
Reuben Hilton

Reuben passed quietly April 18, 2019. Born October 25, 1924 in South Prairie WA. A lifelong resident of Queen Anne Hill, he married Gwen Davis upon returning from WW2. A carpenter by trade, he retired from Seattle Public Schools. He was very active in supporting QA Baptist Church and served as Scoutmaster of Troop 66 for many years. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, son Jeff and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 10:30 am Saturday April 27 at QA Baptist Church, 2011 1st Ave No, Seattle. Friends are invited to sign the family's online guestbook and view pictures and an expanded

obituary at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now