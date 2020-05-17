|
|
Rex Doyle Kennedy
April 24, 1931 ~ March 21, 2020
Rex Kennedy was born April 24, 1931 in Stigler, OK. Born to Quitman Robert Kennedy and Mamie Kennedy. He was number eight in a family of ten. He had four brothers and five sisters. As a teenager he was an avid roller skater. He was in the Korean War. He was in the Army, and he was brought to protect the West coast here in Kirkland WA. That is where he met his wife, Barbara Fisher at First Baptist Church. Was married for sixty six years. Had a daughter, Kandy Hernandez (married to Ronald Hernandez); son David Kennedy, and three grandsons, Anthony, Matthew and Jeffrey (married to Ashley Hernandez). He retired from the City of Kirkland, Water Dept, Customer service. Worked at Neighborhood Church, ushering, teaching boys in Royal Rangers, working with the youth, cooking on Wed night dinners, anything that needed to be done, always with a smile and a story. He loved teenagers. We had them come to our house for seven years for Friday night and fun. That was the best time, he would say. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone. A memorial will be when everything gets normal, at Neighborhood Church, 625 140th NE, Bellevue, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020