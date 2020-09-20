1/1
Rhoda Christian
Rhoda Christian

Rhoda Gean Christian passed away on September 10, 2020. She was 73 years old. Rhoda was born July 31, 1947, in Bothell, WA to her parents Olaf and Olava Christian. She attended Bothell High School, Lutheran Bible Institute, and graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1972. Rhoda worked at UW Medical Center in the eye clinic for many years until her retirement in 2006. Rhoda was an avid UW Husky sports fan. She was active in her church Bothell First Lutheran and later Holy Spirit Lutheran in Kirkland. Rhoda also was a charter member of the Sons of Norway of Bothell since 1973. Rhoda is survived by her nephew Aaron (Julie) Christian and great-nephews, Evan and Connor; sister-in-law, Anita, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth; and her brother, David. Rhoda will be buried in a private ceremony at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle.

A memorial service will take place at a later time. Memorial donations can be made in Rhoda's name to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
