Rhonda J. Spicknall



A lifelong resident of Skyway, Rhonda passed away on April 5 at the age of 51. Born on April 13, 1967, she was a graduate of Renton High School and had worked at Virginia Mason since 2004. Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents Betty and Richard (Dick), and her brothers Richard Jr., Harry, Howard, and Steven. She is survived by her brothers Robert and David, 2 sisters-in-law, 10 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, and her best friend Lori. Jayden, Samantha, Sabrina, Sophia, and Summer will greatly miss their Nona. Rhonda's kind, generous, and loving spirit will be remembered at a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 2 at the Teamsters Union Hall in Tukwila (14675 Interurban Ave. S) from 12 -4 pm. In honor of Rhonda's fondness for cats, remembrances can be made to the Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary in Arlington. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019