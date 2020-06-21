Richard A. (Rich) Kimsey
Richard (Rich) A. Kimsey

Richard Adams Kimsey, 78, of Stanwood WA passed away May 29, 2020 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Seattle, WA August 29, 1941 to Elizabeth "Betty" Adams Kimsey (Edmonton, AB) & S. Richard (Dick) Kimsey (Anacortes, WA). Rich spent many happy years growing up in Bellevue, along with his sister Margaret Burnell and brother Timothy (Glenda) Kimsey. Rich is survived by his wife Donna of 57 years; his daughters: Suzanne (Dennis Whalen), Sheryl (Phil Humphrey); his grandsons: Bryan, Jayson Crowe and Cameron Humphrey and great grandkids: Justin & Christopher. To share memories of Rich, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
