Richard (Rich) A. Kimsey
Richard Adams Kimsey, 78, of Stanwood WA passed away May 29, 2020 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Seattle, WA August 29, 1941 to Elizabeth "Betty" Adams Kimsey (Edmonton, AB) & S. Richard (Dick) Kimsey (Anacortes, WA). Rich spent many happy years growing up in Bellevue, along with his sister Margaret Burnell and brother Timothy (Glenda) Kimsey. Rich is survived by his wife Donna of 57 years; his daughters: Suzanne (Dennis Whalen), Sheryl (Phil Humphrey); his grandsons: Bryan, Jayson Crowe and Cameron Humphrey and great grandkids: Justin & Christopher. To share memories of Rich, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.