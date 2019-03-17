Richard Allen Carey



Richard Allen Carey (Dick), 88, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Issaquah Care Center of natural causes. Son of Maxine and William (Bill) Carey born December 7 1930. He is survived by: Wife LaRayne, Sister Gerene Holt, 5 children, 6 grand children, 1 great grandchild, 5 step children, 13 step grandchildren, and 14 step great grandchildren.



Richard grew up in the greater Seattle area. He served our Country in the US Army during the Korean War. Married Beverly Jean Evans of Carnation WA in 1954 and began his career in the family business "Carey & Sons" of Issaquah WA.



Richard and Beverly lived on the Raging River in Upper Preston WA. They had six children; Robert, Richard Jr., Jack, Marcie, Jon, and Lorri. Dick loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.



Richard and Beverly divorced in 1983. He sold the "Carey & Sons" family business in 1984 and retired to Grayland WA to pursue his second career in commercial salmon fishing. There he met LaRayne Steele and they married in 1984.



He fished salmon for 10 years and then he and LaRayne traveled throughout the Western United States in a motorhome. Eventually, they retired to a home near Westport WA to be closer to family and enjoy their grand children. Dick had a good long life that was well spent.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019