Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Richard Allen Crone Obituary
Richard Allen Crone

Ric Crone (coach to many). 68 years of age passed on April 27, 2020, so young. We lost an amazing man. Husband to Bonniejean Crone Dad to Kristeena, Kathy, Red (David), Laurie and Tabitha. Brother to Neal, Jerry, Pat, Timm and Wanda, 8 grandkids, 6 great grandkids, 48 nieces and nephews. Preceded in passing was his mom Eunice, his dad Tom and his son Johnny with Muscular Dystrophy. He delivered mail in Skyway for 31 plus years, then retired to drive truck for Honest Jacks. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson. He coached Little League and also played and coached softball. He loved sports especially Seahawks, Sonics, Mariners, golf and he knew all the history. His celebration of life will be at a later date due to the Virus. He will be so missed and always close to our hearts.

Please sign the online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com and leave your memories of Ric.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020
