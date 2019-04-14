Richard Allen Peal



February 3, 1932 ~ March 31, 2019



Richard Allen Peal, 87, passed away March 31, 2019 at the home of his daughter Beverly Dunn. Born February 3, 1932, Richard was raised in El Dorado, Kansas by his parents Harold and Anna Peal. He was married to Norma Wesley in August 1951 in El Dorado, KS. Richard graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1954 and served in the Army for two years starting in 1954. After serving in the Army Richard began a long term career at Boeing from late 1956 thru 1992. While at Boeing Richard spent most of his career in the Commercial Airplane Division until his retirement at which time he was Chief Project Engineer Airplane Integration 777 Division of the company. During his career Richard won several industry awards including an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Digital Avionics System Award in 1984, a Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics Annual Achievement Award in 1991, and a Laurels 1992 honor from Aviation Week and Space Technology magazine



Richard and Norma had five children Beverly, Craig, Cynthia, Donna, and Mark. Richard and Norma moved from Wichita, KS to Bellevue, WA in 1962 and then from Bellevue to Lopez Island, WA in 1992 where they both lived until Norma's passing in 2016. During the Lopez years Richard and Norma were both active in the local community and well as hosting a non-stop retreat for their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife Norma, son Mark Peal, brother Bill Peal, and parents Harold and Anna Peal but is survived by four children, Beverly Dunn, Craig Peal, Cynthia Clark, and Donna Peal as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



At Richard's request there will be no funeral and only a small family memorial at the scattering of his ashes later this summer.



Remembrances may be made to King County Explorer Search and Rescue. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019