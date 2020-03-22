|
Richard Andrew (Randy) Austin
Randy was born at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on September 22, 1948 to James R. and Barbara H. (Pat) Austin. He passed away November 16, 2019, after a long battle with T-cell lymphoma and HLH. Randy grew up in Magnolia and was a 1966 graduate of Queen Anne High School. During his senior year of high school, he had the opportunity (unheard of today) to fly on a Boeing 727 test flight, including time in the co-pilot's seat. That experience drove his career path and spawned his two favorite sayings: "People make money doing this?" and "Why work for a living if you don't have to?"
Randy earned a BS in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering from the University of Washington in 1970, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and UW NROTC. Upon graduation, Randy received his commission as an officer and became a Naval Aviator. He was attached to Patrol Squadron VP-22 (the Blue Geese) at Barber's Point, Oahu, Hawaii, flying the P-3 Orion; deploying to the Indian Ocean (Diego Garcia), Okinawa, Thailand, Iran and the Philippines. He was also on board for the squadron's last deployment into a combat zone during the Vietnam War. Following active duty, Randy returned to the Northwest and spent time with VP-69 at NAS Whidbey, helping introduce the P-3 to the squadron.
In 1976, Randy joined the Boeing Company where he worked for over 35 years. He started as a performance engineer on the 747 program in Everett, but soon moved on to be an instructor pilot, and then a production flight test pilot in 1979. Randy logged over 12,000 hours of flight tests, piloting every jetliner model Boeing ever made. He was the Lead Production Pilot on both the 737 and 777 and an FAA DER. Randy recorded many "firsts" and "mosts" as a Boeing pilot. In 2005, he was one of four Boeing pilots that broke the world record for distance with a commercial aircraft, flying the 777-200LR from Hong Kong to London - the long way around (13,423 miles, taking 22hrs and 22 mins). Randy reluctantly retired from Boeing in 2011, having spent most of his life doing what he loved the most, flying above the clouds.
During the 70's and 80's when Randy was not flying, he crewed on Unlimited Hydroplanes and raced in the APBA inboard classes, owning and racing five different hulls all numbered 747. Randy set records not only in the air but also on the water. He set an APBA five-mile closed-course record and won numerous APBA regional, divisional and national championships in the Jet and 7-Liter modified classes. Randy also volunteered at Seafair for over 30 years as the race official/judge assigned to the Admiral's Barge (Old Man IV) at the start/finish line, where he acted as an ambassador between the racing community and Navy brass in attendance.
Randy met his wife Patty, a Boeing engineer, on a 757 flight test in 1992. They married in August, 1995, and together they had four children. Randy was fully devoted to his family, always putting them first, supporting their endeavors, and paying for it all without complaint. He watched countless soccer games and dance recitals, and was the best damn taxi-dad ever. He will be remembered for his love of aviation, car racing, hydroplanes, classic rock, war movies, the Huskies, and his family. He is deeply loved and sorely missed.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patty, and their four children: Dylan (UW, Physics, 2017), Connor (Purdue, Aeronautical Engineering, 2020), Lindsey (UC Santa Barbara, Marine Biology, class of 2023), and Evan (Shorewood High School, class of 2023), all of Shoreline. He is also survived by brothers Tim (Christy) of Mill Creek, Kevin (Alicia) of Bellevue, and Brian of Mountlake Terrace, ten nieces and nephews and eleven grandnieces and grandnephews.
Donations may be made in Randy's name to The Museum of Flight or the Hydroplane and Race Boat Museum. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020