Richard Arlen Hagstrom passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, at the age of 85.

Born in Spokane, WA, to parents Violet & Charles Hagstrom, the family moved to Wenatchee where Richard graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1951. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Yorktown after which he was a Boeing employee until he retired in 1983.

Richard was an avid gardener, artist, and ceramist and enjoyed music, singing and traveling. He is survived by his three sons, Keith (wife Mary K), Scott, and Darin, and six grandchildren: Greg (wife Amy), Christine, John, Alex, Ashlee and Alina, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration Mass will be held Friday, February 15 at 11:00 AM

St. Luke Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline 98133 Interment at 12:30 PM at Holyrood Cemetery

205 NE 205th St., Shoreline 98155

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019
