Richard Arthur Eells

Richard Arthur Eells passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1936 in Seattle WA. He was a long time resident of the Seattle area and loved everything about the Pacific Northwest. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, running, camping and especially golfing at his Rainier Golf and Country Club. Richard had a fantastic wit and was a loving family man whom will be missed very much.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Eells, daughters Kerry Thomas and Kelly Dowling, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Eells.

Richards family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
