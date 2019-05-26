Home

Richard Bernstein (78) passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home in Bellevue. Born in Brooklyn, he moved with his family to Sunnyvale, California. Richard joined the Army after graduating from High School. He attended college at UCSF. With his music degree, he became a professional drummer and percussionist in Las Vegas. Years later, he attended UW Law School, graduated in 1980 and practiced law for over thirty years.

Richard was a world traveler, a witty companion and an appreciator of fine music, wine and food.

He is survived by Rae Bernstein, his loving wife of 33 years, stepdaughter Stephanie, and husband Ben, granddaughter Olivia, sister Brenda, and family.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
