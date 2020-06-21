Richard "Dick" Birdsall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Birdsall

Richard "Dick" Birdsall passed in his home surrounded by family June 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Arlene Birdsall, three daughters Becky Hansen (Tom), Holly Fellows (Mike) Lisa Lind (Chris), daughter-in-law Polly Vaughn, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Steve Birdsall. Dick was the minister of Issaquah Community Baptist Church from 1971-78 and the Director of Rainbow Lodge Retreat Center from 1978-98. Full obituary, future life celebration details and online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved