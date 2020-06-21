Richard "Dick" Birdsall
Richard "Dick" Birdsall passed in his home surrounded by family June 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Arlene Birdsall, three daughters Becky Hansen (Tom), Holly Fellows (Mike) Lisa Lind (Chris), daughter-in-law Polly Vaughn, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Steve Birdsall. Dick was the minister of Issaquah Community Baptist Church from 1971-78 and the Director of Rainbow Lodge Retreat Center from 1978-98. Full obituary, future life celebration details and online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.