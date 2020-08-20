Richard Brandt Ely
"I always knew something like this would happen......." R. Ely
The world has lost a true renaissance man. Richard Brandt Ely ("Ely") died of leukemia on July 21, 2020; he was 72. Ely was born in New York City December 9, 1947 to Benjamin Ely of Kinsley, Kansas, and Elizabeth L. Martin of Lander, Wyoming; he survived his beloved sister Martha Ely. Expelled from public high school for intemperate behavior, he was sent to a private school where an English teacher challenged his restless, inchoate intellect and inspired his love of literature; it lasted a lifetime. In those years, he also explored his love of the wilderness, and was involved in the early days of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School). In the 1980's Ely earned a BA in Teaching Special Education at Central WA University.
In his youth, Ely worked many jobs: ore hauler in uranium mines, caretaker at an institution for developmentally disabled people, furniture maker, and crew member on Alaskan fishing boats. He learned welding working as a drudge in a welding shop, then apprenticing; he later drove around Alaska's harbors in his welding truck repairing boats and cranes.
Eventually he moved to Seattle. In his metal shop near Pike Place Market he specialized in design techniques and worked with many artists to complete their complex sculptural concepts. Metal projects created in his Seattle shop can be found throughout Seattle including distinctive estate fences and gates, custom furniture for private clients, and interior/exterior decor for restaurants.
In mid-life, Ely met Barb Crook, his soul mate for 23 years. He transitioned from metal artistry into his first love, teaching. Ely helped build the vocational program at Rainier Beach High School where he taught building trade skills and theater arts for 15 years. After retiring in 2015, he volunteered at several community-based agencies that provide shelter and social services for destitute people disabled by alcohol or drugs.
Ely's desire to support people struggling with alcohol abuse came from a deep place in his soul. He struggled with alcoholism, but was fortunate to have the support of AA and friends who believed in him. He worked constantly and successfully in his struggle against the beast.
In his final year, his witty writings delighted friends while they also reflected his lack of self-pity, acceptance of life's imperfections, and, most important, his deep appreciation for his friends' love and belief in him. Ely's life will be celebrated in a post-Covid-19 event. In lieu of flowers, he hopes that people will support street youth through donations to the Seattle non-profit agency Roots (rootsinfo.org
