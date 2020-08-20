1/1
Richard Brandt Ely
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Brandt Ely

"I always knew something like this would happen......." R. Ely

The world has lost a true renaissance man. Richard Brandt Ely ("Ely") died of leukemia on July 21, 2020; he was 72. Ely was born in New York City December 9, 1947 to Benjamin Ely of Kinsley, Kansas, and Elizabeth L. Martin of Lander, Wyoming; he survived his beloved sister Martha Ely. Expelled from public high school for intemperate behavior, he was sent to a private school where an English teacher challenged his restless, inchoate intellect and inspired his love of literature; it lasted a lifetime. In those years, he also explored his love of the wilderness, and was involved in the early days of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School). In the 1980's Ely earned a BA in Teaching Special Education at Central WA University.

In his youth, Ely worked many jobs: ore hauler in uranium mines, caretaker at an institution for developmentally disabled people, furniture maker, and crew member on Alaskan fishing boats. He learned welding working as a drudge in a welding shop, then apprenticing; he later drove around Alaska's harbors in his welding truck repairing boats and cranes.

Eventually he moved to Seattle. In his metal shop near Pike Place Market he specialized in design techniques and worked with many artists to complete their complex sculptural concepts. Metal projects created in his Seattle shop can be found throughout Seattle including distinctive estate fences and gates, custom furniture for private clients, and interior/exterior decor for restaurants.

In mid-life, Ely met Barb Crook, his soul mate for 23 years. He transitioned from metal artistry into his first love, teaching. Ely helped build the vocational program at Rainier Beach High School where he taught building trade skills and theater arts for 15 years. After retiring in 2015, he volunteered at several community-based agencies that provide shelter and social services for destitute people disabled by alcohol or drugs.

Ely's desire to support people struggling with alcohol abuse came from a deep place in his soul. He struggled with alcoholism, but was fortunate to have the support of AA and friends who believed in him. He worked constantly and successfully in his struggle against the beast.

In his final year, his witty writings delighted friends while they also reflected his lack of self-pity, acceptance of life's imperfections, and, most important, his deep appreciation for his friends' love and belief in him. Ely's life will be celebrated in a post-Covid-19 event. In lieu of flowers, he hopes that people will support street youth through donations to the Seattle non-profit agency Roots (rootsinfo.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved