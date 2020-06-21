Richard Bruce Rockwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Bruce Rockwell

Richard Bruce Rockwell, of Woodinville, WA, passed away December 7, 2019, in Seattle. He was 91. He was laid to rest at Acacia Memorial Park, Seattle on December 15th, 2019. Born 1928 in Boston, MA. Graduate Port Washington High-NY, Vanderbilt University. Retired USNR Captain: NGLO - 3rd ROK Corp, CO SAMAR 13-1 (Ship Activation, Maintenance & Repair), CO MIUW 2122 (Mobile Inshore Underwater Warfare). Regional Manager, Chrysler Marine. Deacon Inglewood Presbyterian; Member Kirkland Eclectics Toastmasters; SCORE-Greater Seattle, led Small Business Essentials Workshop Series; facilitated TAB (The Alternative Board) Group. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy Wells Rockwell, Stepdaughter Anne Carey, siblings Donald Edward (Annapolis) & Diane McQueen, (Enterprise). Survived by wife Annette Locke-Carey Rockwell, sons James Alfred and Edward Bruce, step-children Robert Carey, John Carey, Lynn Minea, 11 Grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pacific Crest Trail Association or Conservation Northwest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved