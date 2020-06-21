Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Bruce Rockwell



Richard Bruce Rockwell, of Woodinville, WA, passed away December 7, 2019, in Seattle. He was 91. He was laid to rest at Acacia Memorial Park, Seattle on December 15th, 2019. Born 1928 in Boston, MA. Graduate Port Washington High-NY, Vanderbilt University. Retired USNR Captain: NGLO - 3rd ROK Corp, CO SAMAR 13-1 (Ship Activation, Maintenance & Repair), CO MIUW 2122 (Mobile Inshore Underwater Warfare). Regional Manager, Chrysler Marine. Deacon Inglewood Presbyterian; Member Kirkland Eclectics Toastmasters; SCORE-Greater Seattle, led Small Business Essentials Workshop Series; facilitated TAB (The Alternative Board) Group. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy Wells Rockwell, Stepdaughter Anne Carey, siblings Donald Edward (Annapolis) & Diane McQueen, (Enterprise). Survived by wife Annette Locke-Carey Rockwell, sons James Alfred and Edward Bruce, step-children Robert Carey, John Carey, Lynn Minea, 11 Grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pacific Crest Trail Association or Conservation Northwest.



