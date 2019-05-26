Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Armstrong Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. Armstrong Jr. Obituary
Richard C. Armstrong, Jr.

Richard Armstrong, Jr. from Dash Point in northeast Tacoma died on May 11, 2019 after a 31/2 year battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Dick is loved and survived by his wife, Audry, children Stacy (Tom) Mallory, Richard Armstrong III, Katie (James) Whiteland and Abby Armstrong, grandchildren Blake (Kyla), Grace, Penny, Boaz, Lillian and Ezekiel, and great-grandson Weston. Also, his

sisters Mickie (John) Williams, Gayle (Jerome) Kroke, and brother Jim (Marissa) Armstrong.

Dick was anchored by his relationship with Jesus, and he was committed to his church family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a ministry that was important to him. Gifts may be given online to Dope Church (wearedopechurch.com) or checks may be made out to Dope Church and sent to 3623 44th Street Ct NE, Tacoma WA 98422.

We will celebrate Dick's life on May 31st at Marine View Presbyterian Church in Northeast Tacoma. The service will begin at 11:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.