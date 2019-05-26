Richard C. Armstrong, Jr.



Richard Armstrong, Jr. from Dash Point in northeast Tacoma died on May 11, 2019 after a 31/2 year battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.



Dick is loved and survived by his wife, Audry, children Stacy (Tom) Mallory, Richard Armstrong III, Katie (James) Whiteland and Abby Armstrong, grandchildren Blake (Kyla), Grace, Penny, Boaz, Lillian and Ezekiel, and great-grandson Weston. Also, his



sisters Mickie (John) Williams, Gayle (Jerome) Kroke, and brother Jim (Marissa) Armstrong.



Dick was anchored by his relationship with Jesus, and he was committed to his church family.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a ministry that was important to him. Gifts may be given online to Dope Church (wearedopechurch.com) or checks may be made out to Dope Church and sent to 3623 44th Street Ct NE, Tacoma WA 98422.



We will celebrate Dick's life on May 31st at Marine View Presbyterian Church in Northeast Tacoma. The service will begin at 11:00am. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019