Richard Clark Smith
Age 90 of Chocorua, N.H., passed away on October 28, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Washington before moving to the East Coast and a 34 year employee of the Boeing Company. He is survived by his wife Susan Staples Smith of N.H., 5 daughters, Carollyn (Ken) Manson (of Oregon), Susan (Ron) Dinning, Mary Steuer, Bonnie (Andy) Butterworth, Sheryl Grossman (all of Washington), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Russel & Ida Smith, his siblings Melvin, Harold and Carole (Watkins) and 2 sons Richard A. and James R.
There will be a celebration of Richard's life on December 15, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019