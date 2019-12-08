Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clark Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Clark Smith Obituary
Richard Clark Smith

Age 90 of Chocorua, N.H., passed away on October 28, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Washington before moving to the East Coast and a 34 year employee of the Boeing Company. He is survived by his wife Susan Staples Smith of N.H., 5 daughters, Carollyn (Ken) Manson (of Oregon), Susan (Ron) Dinning, Mary Steuer, Bonnie (Andy) Butterworth, Sheryl Grossman (all of Washington), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Russel & Ida Smith, his siblings Melvin, Harold and Carole (Watkins) and 2 sons Richard A. and James R.

There will be a celebration of Richard's life on December 15, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -