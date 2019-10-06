|
|
Richard Claude Marsh
December 6, 1939 - August 27, 2019
Richard (Dick) Claude Marsh joined his Lord and Savior on August 27 at the age of 79. His passing was due to congestive heart failure. In 1975, the Marsh family moved to Bellevue, WA. Richard had formed his own Independent Automotive Sales firm covering the NW and Alaska. During this time, Dick served as President of the Automotive Boosters' Club in Seattle.
In 2010, he moved to the Tri-Cities area to retire with his wife Carolyn who succeeds him in death. They were married for 52 years. He leaves his sons, Dennis (Vicki) Marsh of Woodinville, WA, Robbin (Trini) of Blythe, CA and Rich (Candy) of Richland, WA. Richard was a member of the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church. Funeral services were held on September 9 at Einan's Funeral Home at Sunset Gardens in Richland.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019