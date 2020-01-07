|
Dr. Richard D. Leshgold
November 8, 1933 - January 6, 2020
Dr. Richard Dean Leshgold died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Richard (Dick) was born in Seattle, WA, to parents Ben and Mildred Leshgold. Dick grew up in Seattle until his father passed away when he was 8. Dick worked to help support his family even as a young boy and would jump at the chance to go to the movies when he could afford to buy a ticket. After his father passed, Dick moved with his mother to Los Angeles, where he attended Virgil Middle School, Fairfax High and, at the young age of 16, started college at UCLA. He then moved with his mother back to Seattle when she remarried, transferring to University of Washington, where he received his undergraduate degree. There he met the love of his life, Joan Gold, whom he courted when she was a freshman, and they married in May 1955. Upon graduation, Dick entered the US Air Force as an officer. He and Joan were stationed at Kyoto Air Force Base in Japan for three years before settling in the Seattle area. Dick was accepted to the University of Washington Dental School and became a dentist, practicing in Seattle. Dick started his own practice in 1963 and had an incredible career as a dentist with thousands of patients who loved coming to see him for his pain-free dentistry. He served as President of the Washington State Dental Association, was on the board of the American Dental Association, the board of Delta Dental, and served as the Team Dentist for the Seattle Mariners from their inception in 1977 until he retired in 1998.
Dick had a strong bond with his 3 children Bruce, Beth and Gary and his 5 grandchildren. As a father, he was always there for his kids, introduced them to new things, made time for vacations, and after they got married, supported their families. In his free time, he was an avid tennis player and fisherman. After retirement in 1998, he split his time between Bellevue, Washington and Rancho Mirage, California, where he played golf and tennis, and spent quality time with close friends and family. Every year, he created wonderful moments for his family by taking them on memorable vacations and his two sons were blessed to be part of a 35-year tradition where the 3 of them would get together annually to spend a long weekend in Las Vegas. Dick had an incredible sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye. He was known for his warmth and unusually positive attitude. Everyone who knew Dick, loved him.
Richard is survived by his sons Gary and Bruce, daughter Beth, daughter in-laws Wendy and Sara, brother Jerry Leshgold, and his five grandchildren, Sam, Nick, Danielle, Nicole and Benjamin. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 54 years, Joan.
Funeral services will be held on
Sunday, January 12th at 11:00 AM
at Butterworth-Arthur Wright Chapel, 520 West Raye Street, Seattle, WA 98119.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020