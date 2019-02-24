|
Richard Dale Swartz
Richard Swartz passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 81. 'Dick' lived in the Seattle area for several years and Dutch Harbor, Alaska for 4. He worked as a Teamster and commercial fisherman. He loved to hunt and fish, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to read, had an incredible memory & loved people.
He is survived by his beloved wife Glenda; daughter Kim; step-daughter Glendale; sisters Darla and Leah, brothers Bill and Gary. He is preceded in death by brother Larry.
Funeral services to be held July 20, 2019 at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11220 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019