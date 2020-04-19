|
|
Richard (Dick) David Lawrence
On Friday, April 3, Richard (Dick) David Lawrence, loving husband, father and grandfather of 13, passed away peacefully, in his winter home in Palm Desert, California at the age of 80.
Dick was born on July 19, 1939 in Seattle to Richard and Edna Lawrence. He and his brother, Ryan spent their early years in Hungry Horse, Montana where his mother died at a young age. The family moved to West Seattle and his father married Ruth, who Dick lovingly referred to as his second Mom.
Dick graduated from O'Dea High School in 1958 and played football for Everett Junior College, Washington State and University of Puget Sound where he lettered in football, was a two year starter, and held many records. His summers were spent on board the Western Pioneer, a transport vessel between Seattle and the Aleutian Islands.
He started his career as a school teacher at George School in Southwest Portland. He joined International Harvester as a Field and Branch Manager. In 1975 he moved his family to Seattle and began his lifelong career as a Financial Advisor. He served on the board of directors of Columbia Pacific Securities, a firm he helped establish. He had a successful financial advisory practice and proudly welcomed his son into the business. Dick's favorite part of his business was his relationship with his clients.
Dick was an avid golfer and enjoyed his time at Rainier Golf Club for twenty years, and another ten years at Glendale Golf Club in Bellevue. He was a member of Ironwood Golf and Country Club in Palm Desert, California for twenty years.
Dick loved his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous man who loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor and perfect timing. He and his wife Suzanne were blessed with a wonderful life full of the joys brought to them by their children, grandchildren and many friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy, and his brother, Ryan, and his parents and step-mother.
Dick is survived by his wife, Suzanne, sons Rich (Lisa) and Brett (Leslie), Sarah (Lonnie) Yeung, Alexandria (Ian) Andersen, Walter (Jaclyn) Haugland. His grandchildren, Mason, Reese, Maya and Matthew Lawrence, Evan, Peter and Tori Yeung, Eric, Charlie, Sadie and Stella Andersen, and Henry and Elliott Haugland.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, catholiccharitiesusa.org, Mercer Island Parks and Recreation - Senior Social Program, 8236 SE 24th Street, Mercer Island, WA 98040 Attn: CJ Stanford, and Eisenhower Memory Care, 42201 Beacon Hill, Suite A, Palm Desert, CA 92211.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020