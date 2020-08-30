1/1
Richard Dick Medina
Richard "Dick" Medina

Richard "Dick" Medina, 92 great and fun years with many accomplishments, passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Richard was born August 3, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He served in the Army, Marines & Airborne and was a proud, decorated veteran.

Survived by his loving wife Joyce, 5 children: Christine, Kathy, Steven, David and Joleen, grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Richard's first career was 30 years with Northwest Airlines to the Orient. Soon he was speaking fluent Japanese and enjoying the people and their culture. The highlight of his life was the days he served as Chief of Police in Langley, Washington and Sheriff of Island County for 2 terms. Dick loved to cook special dinners and spend time in the gorgeous Rose Garden on the shores of Puget Sound at Sandy Point on Whidbey. He loved crabbing and a party - always the life of the gathering with his jokes and amazing and humorous stories from his Life Memory Book.

Cremation and burial at a later time in Crown Hill Cemetery in Beloved Ballard, with Joyce to join him when she passes.

Forever together in love,

Cherrio Danny Boy!

Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
