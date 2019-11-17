|
|
Richard (Dick) E. Ferguson
Richard (Dick) E. Ferguson, 94, of Burien, WA passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born in Heppner, OR on Oct. 20, 1925. Dick enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and met his wife, Mary, a Navy WAVE while they both served in California. They were married in 1946. After being discharged, Dick completed his engineering degree at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) and worked as an engineer for the Boeing Company for 36 years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America serving as cub master, Scout master, commissioner. He was also active well into his 80's at SPEEA, the Seattle Professional Engineering Employees Association, and the Engineering Retirees Association. Dick's family was his greatest delight. He is survived by his four children, Rosemary Hutchinson of Portland, OR, Kevin of Burien, WA, Brian (Aileen) of Poulsbo, WA and Patrick (Linda Jo) of Ridgeway, SC; 6+ grandchildren and 7+ great grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 1999 by his precious wife, Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housecall Providers Hospice, 6100 SW Macadam Ave., Ste 200, Portland, OR 97239 or the , Washington State Chapter, 19031 - 33rd Avenue W, #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.
Recitation of the Rosary, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial followed by a reception, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:15 AM all at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15226 - 21st Avenue SW, Burien, WA. Military Committal Ceremony at 2:00 PM at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Ferguson family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019