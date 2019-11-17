Home

Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
15226 - 21st Avenue SW
Burien, WA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
15226 - 21st Avenue SW
Burien, WA
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th St
Kent, WA
Richard E. "Dick" Ferguson


1925 - 2019
Richard (Dick) E. Ferguson

Richard (Dick) E. Ferguson, 94, of Burien, WA passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born in Heppner, OR on Oct. 20, 1925. Dick enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and met his wife, Mary, a Navy WAVE while they both served in California. They were married in 1946. After being discharged, Dick completed his engineering degree at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) and worked as an engineer for the Boeing Company for 36 years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America serving as cub master, Scout master, commissioner. He was also active well into his 80's at SPEEA, the Seattle Professional Engineering Employees Association, and the Engineering Retirees Association. Dick's family was his greatest delight. He is survived by his four children, Rosemary Hutchinson of Portland, OR, Kevin of Burien, WA, Brian (Aileen) of Poulsbo, WA and Patrick (Linda Jo) of Ridgeway, SC; 6+ grandchildren and 7+ great grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 1999 by his precious wife, Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housecall Providers Hospice, 6100 SW Macadam Ave., Ste 200, Portland, OR 97239 or the , Washington State Chapter, 19031 - 33rd Avenue W, #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Recitation of the Rosary, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial followed by a reception, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:15 AM all at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15226 - 21st Avenue SW, Burien, WA. Military Committal Ceremony at 2:00 PM at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Ferguson family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
