|
|
Richard E. Wallace
Richard "Dick" Earl Wallace, beloved husband and father passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 short of his 93rd birthday. Born in Wichita, Kansas August 29, 1926, he is survived by his spouse, Margie Wallace of Issaquah, his brother, Royce Wallace of Overland Park, Kansas, his children, Teresa Wallace of Bellevue, Stephen Wallace of Langley, British Columbia, Alan Wallace of Bellevue, Charles Wallace of Hunts Point, and Cindy Louis Wallace of Kirkland, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was raised in Wichita where he lived until he enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. He graduated from Wichita State University with a BS and an MS in aeronautical engineering in 1950. He attended California Institute of Technology for two years of graduate study. He married Margie in 1950. They were married just short of 69 years. In 1963 he moved his family from Wichita to Bellevue. He designed and helped build the family home on Clyde Hill.
He went to work for Boeing after Cal Tech, where he was an aeronautical engineer for 37 years, His favorite claim to fame was to be one of the chief aerodynamicists for the Boeing 747. He worked on multiple airplanes including a supersonic aircraft for the military, the 737 wing, the 2707 SST, the 747, the 757 and 767 projects while acting as a liaison with the Japanese, was a designer of the Boeing supersonic wind tunnel and was the Chief Engineer CAD design, in charge of Catia, the program that designed the 777.
Friends are invited to read his full obituary and sign the Family's Online Guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Donations in Richard's name may be made to Amnesty International USA or to The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019