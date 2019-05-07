Richard Moultrie



Richard Earl Moultrie, age 81, passed away April 21, 2019 at his home in Washington. Richard was born in Salmon, Idaho. Graduate of Whitworth College with a bachelor's degree in psychology and participant in pole-vaulting and football. After college Richard served as a lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard. Richard's life was full - he loved all sports but his favorite was golf. Teaching golf, building golf driving ranges, Par-3 courses and of course playing golf with his family and friends. Richard was an entrepreneur and land developer. He never met an idea or project that he didn't tackle head on. Richard will be missed by many.



He is survived by his wife Meredith, daughter Jefi, son Billy, daughter-in-law Stephanie, sons-in-law Cody and Wes, Grandchildren Jordi, Eli, Meddy, Liam and Hunter. Sisters Marilyn, Rosie, Mitzi and Vicki. Brothers Ron, Bill, Ben and Frank. Plus many nieces and nephews that were a huge part of his life. Richard was preceded by his father Earl Moultrie, mother Mary Reed, brother Greg Reed, and sister-in-law Laverle Moultrie.



A celebration of life will be held in Seattle June 1, 2019. Please contact the family for details.



~ Spark, insight, opinions and ideas have nothing if they lack conviction, Dick did not lack conviction. Thank you Dick. M.K.



