|
|
Richard E. Barnett (Rick)
November 23, 1946 - September 11, 2019
"Gone Sailing"
Richard Edward Barnett (Rick), First born son of Dorothy and Ernest Barnett was born in Bellingham, WA on November 23, 1946. He passed away peacefully in his sleep September 11, 2019 with his wife Yvette at his side.
A Celebration of Life in his honor
will be held on November 29, 2019 at 2:30pm at
Norpoint Center in NE Tacoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the - Tacoma. To see full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019