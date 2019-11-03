|
|
Richard (Dick) Edwin Holt
1923 ~ 2019
Born in Deer Lodge, Montana, graduated West Seattle High School, UW Seattle in Mechanical Engineering and Masters of Metallurgy. He married his childhood sweetheart Emabell in 1944 and served in the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII in the Philippines.
Richard's career as a professional engineer spanned 72 years as he kept his engineering license active until age 95. During that time he furthered the science behind his blacksmith father's specialized method of welding - flame straightening, taught 29 years as Assoc. Prof of Mechanical Engineering at UW, served as expert technical witness for numerous lawyers in the US and Canada, trained hundreds of technicians in industry across the US both civilian and military and repaired numerous highways and bridges in WA and OR. Faith in Jesus Christ was lived out by Richard quietly putting others first and treating them with thoughtfulness and kindness, making and repairing whatever might be required for anyone in need.
Richard was predeceased by his dearly loved wife, Emabell, brothers Don and Fred, granddaughter Lacy Rice. He is survived by daughters Patsy (Ron) Rice and Celia (Frank)Troth, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019
at 2:00 PM at
United Evangelical Free Church
1420 NW 80th St., Seattle 98117
Memorial gifts may be made to Foss Home and Village Fund for Residents in Need; OR , MSO Fund, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076-1712
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019