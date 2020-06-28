Richard Elliot Piazza
August 29, 1938 ~ February 24, 2020
Richard was born in Boston, MA and the second of six children to Camille and Salvatore Piazza. As one of the first Peace Corps volunteers, he went on an unforgettable journey, teaching physics in Nigeria, motorcycling through Africa, and forming lasting friendships (http://www.africanjourney.org/AJ.html). He earned a B.S. in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master's degree from Emory University, and Ph.D. in Physics from University of Massachusetts. He was a pioneer in medical device engineering, and enjoyed travelling with his wife of 54 years and their two daughters. He was an inspiration, beating the odds and living with cancer for 20 years. Richard passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side and now rests with his parents in Fair Oaks, California.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.