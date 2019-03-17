Richard Elliott Pringle



April 17, 1928



Richard Elliott Pringle passed away March 8, 2019 at Covenant Shores Retirement Community on Mercer Island. He was born April 17, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas to Andrew and Alta Pringle. His father was a fire insurance inspector and his father and mother together operated a dairy farm on land that they owned and lived on. He was a very good student and excelled in track.



He then attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas where he received an under-graduate degree in economics and later a law degree in 1951. While in law school, he worked as a night dispatcher for the Kansas Highway Patrol. After graduating from Washburn Law School, Dick worked for a local law firm for three years and then became an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Kansas, and later held the post of Kansas Securities Commissioner. He then became General Counsel for Brock Hotel Corporation, which was at the time the largest franchisee of Holiday Inns. In that capacity he was involved in the Company issuing its common stock in a public offering and registering its stock on the New York Stock Exchange. He also was involved in the development and acquisition of many of the 75 Holiday Inns which the Company operated at the time he retired.



While in law school, Dick married Elizabeth Oswald in 1950 and after graduation settled in Topeka, Kansas, where they had five children: He is predeceased by his son David and his grandson, Andrew. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and his daughters, Nancy, Barbara, Sarah and Susan, ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



In 1968, Dick married Carolyn R. Madorin. They lived in Topeka, Kansas, with his five children until they moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1984. They have lived in Covenant Shores Retirement Community on Mercer Island since 2007. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary