Resources More Obituaries for Richard Rust Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Eno Rust

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Eno Rust



Seattle -- Dr. Richard (Dick) Eno Rust died at home Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the company of his six children. He was 92. Devoted husband, beloved father, treasured grandfather, and much-loved family physician, Dr. Rust was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 14, 1926, the oldest son of Orville and Betty Rust. In WWII he served in the Navy as a radio technician. He married his sweet heart Nancy Kayley Shuttleworth in 1949 and received his MD from the University of Iowa Medical School in 1952.



Dick and Nancy moved to Seattle in 1953 where Dick completed a residency at Providence Hospital. In 1954, he opened his private practice, Highland Clinic in Shoreline, which later merged with Edmonds Family Medicine. With its focus on integrated care for the whole person, the practice of Family Medicine gave expression to all of the qualities for which Dr. Rust will be remembered: his kindness and gentleness, curiosity about other people, capacity to both listen carefully and advise forthrightly, and his interest in always learning new things.



These qualities drew Dr. Rust to serve the medical profession in numerous ways. He served on the board of Northwest Hospital, was active in the King County chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians and in Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, and he interviewed applicants to University of Washington's program in Family Medicine. Dr. Rust also acted as Shoreline High School team doctor for many years. He was a founder of First Choice Health and member of its board until this February.



As a physician Dick kept long hours; his personal life also brimmed over with all the activities and interests his boundless energy and perpetual optimism made room for. He especially enjoyed hiking, skiing, bicycling, and international travel. Along with appreciating every genre of fine art, Dick was an avid reader, enjoying works of history in particular.



Dick is preceded in death by his wife Nancy and brother Rod. Memories of his life will be cherished by his six children, Martha Rust (spouse Leslie Myrick), David (Janice Reebs), Steven (Cate Brigden), Michael (Julia Sabo), Amy, and Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Arcadia Smails and grandson-in-law Rodney Minott, Alexa Rust, and Benjamin Rust; and one great grandson, Joseph Minott.



A celebration of Dick's life will be



held on March 30 from 3:00-5:00



at Horizon House at



900 University St. in Seattle (off-street parking available at the corner of University St.



and 9th Avenue).



Memorial donations may be made to Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility at 4500 9th Ave NE, Suite 300, Seattle 98105 or at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/wpsr. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries