Richard G. (Dick) Rehmke of Bellevue, Washington, age 90, passed away on April 13. He was born in Seattle on October 11, 1929. He is survived by his wife, Carroll, and five children, Greg Rehmke, Margaret Connelly (Joseph), Tom Nickerson, Kati Nickerson (Bill Zingarelli), Jane Rockwell (Ron), and seven grand-children, Mauri, Bridget, Kelly, Joey, Stephanie, Ryan, and Danny.

Dick spent his career in the machinery business in Seattle. He was an avid sailor and his life was full of adventures in business, boating, family, cats, scuba diving, skiing, and cooking. Dick especially enjoyed his many travels with Carroll.

He will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
