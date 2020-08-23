Richard Gordon LundRichard, 67, passed away on August 15, 2020 at his home in Edmonds, Washington. His final weeks and last moments were always spent surrounded by love, with his family and friends by his side.Rick was born to Richard Gordon Lund, Sr. and Katherine Margaret Lund in Mt. Vernon, Washington in March 1953. He spent his early years in the Skagit Valley and on Camano Island, graduating from Arlington High School in 1971. It was in the wilds of this region where he discovered his passion for fishing and hunting which he nurtured throughout his life both within the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska. An outdoorsman extraordinaire, Rick generously shared his passions and bounty with his family and multitude of friends.Throughout his life, Rick was renowned for his business acumen, persistence, ability to connect with people, and for his dedication to his work, family and large circle of friends. He truly enjoyed his successful business career, which spanned almost four decades at Food Services of America. He lived in Juneau, Alaska for ten years where he and his first wife Rebecca raised their children Jenny and Eric.In 2001, Rick returned from Alaska to Edmonds, Washington, where he met and married his second wife Karin in 2012, and became a devoted stepfather to Curtis and Jack. Every day spent together was filled with love, great stories, laughter and fun. Rick had a story and a joke for every occasion which greatly endeared him to his family and friends. He was known by all as an unbelievably tough, durable, multi-talented and resourceful man. This was evident to his last breath as he faced his final challenge with grace.In addition to a multitude of friends, Rick is survived by his wife Karin Lofstrom Lund, father-in-law Doug Lofstrom (Carol), brother-in-law Guy Lofstrom (DeeDee), daughter Jenny Lund and her husband Nickolas Parmentier, sons Eric Lund, Curtis and Jack Petrina, as well as his beloved grandson Leopold.A celebration of Rick's life is tentatively planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to Ducks Unlimited or the SeaFair Foundation.Please share memorieswith the family at