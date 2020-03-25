|
Richard Granville Kyle
Age 92, Richard passed away on March 21, 2020 in Seattle.
He was born on December 20, 1927 in Seattle. He was a proud graduate of Queen Anne High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea.
In 1964, Richard married Ruth Robinson. Together they owned and operated the Chieftain Motel and Restaurant in Wenatchee.
Richard was a member of the State Restaurant Association for 22 years, and president of the Wenatchee Chapter for 15 years. In 1981 he was named "Hotelier of the Decade" for the Association.
After retiring Richard and Ruth moved to Seattle and returned to Queen Anne, the place of his birth.
Richard and his dear wife Ruth enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family and made several journeys to Europe and Asia.
Richard was preceded in death by his son Steve (Luisa), daughter Pam (Doug) and sister Marilyn. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Sue (Tony), son Sam, sister Dorothy, and five grandchildren, Kyle, August, Natalia, Annissa, and Matias.
Arrangements are being handled by Butterworth Funeral Home in Seattle. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020