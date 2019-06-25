Resources More Obituaries for Richard Rudolph Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard H. Rudolph

Richard H. Rudolph



July 9, 1933 ~ June 16, 2019



Richard was born at home in Love Park, IL (near Rockford). His birth home is now Finnegan's Cottage, a well-known tavern/Irish Pub/Restaurant in the area. At the time of his death, Richard lived in Renton, WA. Always military minded, Richard went to Stanton Military Academy. Appointed to The Citadel, The Military Academy of South Carolina, he graduated in the class of 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was also commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. In 1973, Richard added Professional Engineer (Structural) to his resume. Over the next 50 years, Richard worked in the practice of civil and structural engineering in both the private and public sectors. He had wide experience in the planning, design and construction management of small to large projects located in 14 states and 4 foreign countries. Mr. Rudolph's emphasis was in bridge design and construction. He also worked on hydropower structures, industrial buildings, port facilities, airport hangers, advanced technology structures, interstate highway improvements, refinery systems; as well as, projects whose emphasis was on light rail transit, bridge seismic retrofit, bridge rehabilitation and widenings and live load strengthening. Several projects he worked on were recognized with awards. Richard personally received a Tagus River Bridge Service Medal from the Portuguese government. Professional affiliations included American Concrete Institute and Society of American Military Engineers. He was a presenter at many conferences. Richard was rarely without a book. He enjoyed reading historical books with emphasis on American history, Civil War, and the military. He collected Civil War miniature soldiers which he meticulously painted (most of them) by hand. He liked camping, hiking and gold panning. He was a good photographer. Richard enjoyed parties and dressing in costume. He always had a twinkle in his eye when he was up to mischief, especially with his brother-in-law Bruce (deceased). It was hard for Richard to contain his laughter when something was funny to him.



Richard's mother, Sybil Mason, passed away when he was young. His father, Harold C. Rudolph later married Helen Mackey (Butterfield). Both predeceased Richard. His first wife was Dana Quist (deceased), and they had one child, Christine. In 1977, Richard married Phyllis Martin in Spokane (Garden Springs), WA. She pre-deceased him in 2014. He is also pre-deceased by his three stepbrothers Ronnie, David, and Gary Mackey. Richard is survived by his daughter Christine, Kirkland; brother Robert (Nancy), Ojia, CA; sisters-in-law Joy Ledgerwood, Spokane; V. Jean Davies, Port Townsend; Vi Martin, Spokane; Linda Nicki Bennett, Portland, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Richard received many giving opportunities. He willingly helped charities that were important to him or someone he loved. His family suggests gifts in his memory be made to a .



Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Noon



at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, WA. Please share memories and condolences on his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.



Dear Richard-- May your trajectory be spot on in your new journey!! Always remember that you are loved. Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019