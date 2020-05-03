Home

1927 ~ 2020

Richard passed away at home on April 10, 2020 after a short illness. He died of heart failure at the age of 92.

Born to Harold Anthony and Ada Smith on 10/20/1927 in Seattle Washington where he grew up. Dick was the owner of RH Smith Co. and a member of Seattle Execs. He was also a long time member of the Seattle Golf Club and more recently the Useless Bay Golf Club on Whidbey Island where he lived for 30 years.

Richard will be remembered as a wonderful cook and wine enthusiast who loved to entertain. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Lorraine, and four children Connie (John) Hope, Karen (Russell) Smith, Harold (Kathryn) Smith, Richard T. Smith and four grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
