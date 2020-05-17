|
|
Richard "Dick" Harwood
Richard "Dick" Harwood, husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, youth coach, mental health counselor, Husky, Mariner, Seahawk fan, history buff, voracious reader, crossword puzzle solver, member of "Witless" Philosophy Group, friend and neighbor passed away on April 4,
2020 of COVID-19, Pneumonia and Stage IV Lung cancer.
Dick was born on October 4, 1940 in Portland, OR to F. Barton Harwood and Ruth Fickel, the youngest of four children. He was raised in Shoreline and attended Ronald Elementary, Jane Adams Junior High and was in the first graduating class of Shoreline High School in 1958.
After graduating from Shoreline HS, Dick joined the Navy and served for 2 years on the Submarine USS Bream. After his discharge from the Navy, he served as a Seaman on an Oil Tanker in Alaska for 8 months. After his stint at sea, Dick was accepted to the University of Washington and graduated in 1965 with a degree in History. In 1986 he decided to go back to college to pursue his MA in Psychology from Antioch University. Upon graduation, he embarked on a passionate career in the Mental Health field, which he dearly loved, retiring from the Crisis Clinic in 2013.
Shoreline was always dear to Dick's heart. He spent many years coaching Shoreline Univac sports and it was while a Univac coach that he met his wife Judy (her son was one of his players). It was here that he made many lifelong friends with coaches and players alike. He loved reminiscing about Shoreline's history, and he and Judy continued to live there until moving to Edmonds in 2014.
Dick is survived by his wife Judy of 45 years, his stepchildren, Jeff Woods (Lisa) and Julie Katzer. Grandchildren August Katzer (Lacey), Leah Kueper (Matt), Adrienne Iwanski (John), Dom, Abbie and Kellen Woods, Sierra and Liana Hagans. His brother David (Juanita), sister-in- laws Sharon Coyne and Lois Harwood, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Miriam Yates (Fred), brother Allan (his Irish Twin), in-laws Doris and Al Flournoy, son-in-law Jim Katzer, daughter-in-law Mary Woods, nephew Chuck Harwood and his beloved Corgi Zach.
Dick will be greatly missed by his family and lovingly remembered for his endless knowledge of history, stories of time spent overseas, sports, dry sense of humor and his affinity for ordering a "dead golfer" when out at happy hours with his grandchildren and Judy on sunny afternoons in Edmonds.
To all those who didn't get to experience happy hour with Dick - it's an Arnold Palmer.
Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Fred Hutch, Food Lifeline or any organization supporting those affected by COVID-19.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020