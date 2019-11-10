|
Richard (Dick) Hess
Family and friends mourn the death of Dick Hess who died on October 20, 2019 of brain cancer. Dick was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated in 1976 from Iowa State U with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was recruited by Boeing, moving to Seattle in 1976. After 11 years at Boeing, he accepted a position at Universal Avionics. During his career, he was a flight tester, wind tunnel tester, data analyst, and systems engineer manager developing flight management navigation systems. Dick held a recreational pilot license and built a VariEze plane, piloting it across the country. Dick was an avid bicyclist commuting to and from work. He loved hiking and traveling, visiting 17 countries. He taught himself to play the banjo and enjoyed serenading family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sheila, their daughter Heather, his daughter Holly from a previous marriage (Terri Dix), his mother Mary Lou, siblings Tom, Jim (Pascale), Pat (Karen), Peggy Saunders (Walter), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Hess.
A memorial mass will be held at Mary Queen of Peace
1121 228th Ave SE, Sammamish,
WA on November 20, 2019 at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to EndBrainCancer.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019