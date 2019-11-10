Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard (Dick) Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard (Dick) Hess Obituary
Richard (Dick) Hess

Family and friends mourn the death of Dick Hess who died on October 20, 2019 of brain cancer. Dick was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated in 1976 from Iowa State U with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was recruited by Boeing, moving to Seattle in 1976. After 11 years at Boeing, he accepted a position at Universal Avionics. During his career, he was a flight tester, wind tunnel tester, data analyst, and systems engineer manager developing flight management navigation systems. Dick held a recreational pilot license and built a VariEze plane, piloting it across the country. Dick was an avid bicyclist commuting to and from work. He loved hiking and traveling, visiting 17 countries. He taught himself to play the banjo and enjoyed serenading family and friends.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sheila, their daughter Heather, his daughter Holly from a previous marriage (Terri Dix), his mother Mary Lou, siblings Tom, Jim (Pascale), Pat (Karen), Peggy Saunders (Walter), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Hess.

A memorial mass will be held at Mary Queen of Peace

1121 228th Ave SE, Sammamish,

WA on November 20, 2019 at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to EndBrainCancer.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -