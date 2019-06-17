Resources More Obituaries for Richard Robbins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard James Robbins

August 12, 1933 to May 30, 2019



Richard James Robbins was born in 1933 in Grass Valley, California, to James Snowell Robbins and Muriel Ingrid Onsrud, when his father was a mining engineer working in the gold mining boom. Dick spent many of his younger years in the wilds of Candle, Alaska, north of the Arctic Circle where his family lived in remote conditions while mining. Seattle was their home base until he moved to Illinois, then attended Principia in St. Louis. He attended the Mining School at Michigan Tech University in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, his father's Alma Mater, and received degrees in mechanical, civil and mining engineering. After serving in the Army, he spent summers mineral prospecting in Alaska for his dad.



After his father died in a plane crash, Dick took over the reins of his father's business, The Robbins Company, which designs, manufactures and services large tunneling machines. As owner and CEO of The Robbins Company, he successfully built the company into a leader of the industry as he traveled the world on many tunneling projects, the most notable of which was the Channel Tunnel job, connecting England to France. Dick received numerous awards for his accomplishments and innovations throughout his career, one of which was the Benjamin Franklin Medal for Engineering.



Dick and his wife Bonnie lived in a home on Lake Washington for 40 years where they raised their daughter, Jennifer and son, Jim. Dick enjoyed many athletic activities throughout his life including running marathons, climbing Mt. Rainier twice, scuba diving, fly fishing and team rowing with the Lake Union Crew, of which he joined at age 80. He enjoyed sailboat cruising with his family and friends as well as competitive sailboat racing, including several trans-Pacific races. His other interests included bird watching, wildlife conservation, the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera and Seattle Art Museum. Dick served on the Board of Directors or had important roles in many organizations including the Michigan Tech Board of Control, Young Presidents Organization, Washington Fly Fishing Club, Overlake School Parents Club, Washington Trade Association, Washington State Sister Program, United Way of King County and the Virginia Mason Hospital. He and Bonnie were founding members of the Global Partnerships Board.



Dick was a strong and gentle and a loving husband and father. He passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 with his family by his side and will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. He was 85. Memorial gifts in his honor are suggested to be made to Conservation Northwest, National Academy of Engineering or PAWS.



A "Celebration of Life" will be held for him on Sunday, August 18th. Call family for details. Published in The Seattle Times from June 17 to June 23, 2019