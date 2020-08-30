Richard John Marasco
In Loving Memory
1943 ~ 2020
Richard John Marasco passed away peacefully in his home in Redmond, WA, surrounded by his wife, of 54 years, Darlene Marasco and daughters Carly Marasco & Deina King on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He bravely lived with the degenerative effects of Parkinson's disease for 12+ yrs.
Richard spent his life providing for his family and honoring his Italian heritage. He had a B.S. in Appl Stats & Comp Sci, a M.S. in Agricultural Econ from Utah State and received his PhD in Agricultural & Natural Resource Econ from UC Berkeley. After starting his career as Econ Prof at the Univ. of Maryland, he moved his young family to Seattle to join the Nat'l Oceanographic & Atmospheric Admin (NOAA). Over his 29 yrs with NOAA he was well respected and recognized as a highly effective leader across a variety of interdisciplinary research programs for the mgmt of marine fish/shellfish resources off Alaska. He acted as U.S. Delegate & Member of PICES (N. Pac. Marine Sci. Org.), and was the first recipient of the PICES Chair Award in 2016 in recognition of his sustained contributions.
Over the yrs, Richard & Darlene had the opportunity to travel the world; his favorite destinations were Italy & Maui. They lived in Woodinville for 37 yrs. In 2014, they downsized to a beautiful home in Redmond. Caring for his family was the most important thing to Richard and he did it well. He loved his grandson, Dylan King and embraced his sons-in-law & his brothers-in-law Gary Cardinelli & Larry Cardinelli, as his own. He was grateful for their support, love and willingness to partake in the Christmas Eve Baccala! Our Sunday pasta dinner tradition will live on in loving memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
@ https://foxtrot.michaeljfox.org/fox-trot-virtual/teammarasco
. Memorial service will be held at St Jude's in Redmond on Sept 2nd at 9am.