Richard John "Dick" Wotipka
Dick Wotipka, age 67, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Dick was born on August 12, 1952 to Jake and Bobbie Wotipka. The eldest of 4 children including Toni, Scott and Chuck, Dick was raised on Mercer Island and graduated from MIHS in 1970. Dick joined the Merchant Marines after high school. He received his BA in English in 1978 from the University of Washington and his Juris Doctorate in 1981 from the Seattle University School of Law. Dick and his law partner, Jeffrey Broihier started the Broadway Law Group. Throughout his career in civil litigation Dick was known for his very humanistic and moral practice of the law. He enjoyed an active lifestyle with his family - skiing, camping, fishing, biking, swimming, rollerblading, kayaking and running. He was an avid soccer player and loved music. Dick was incredibly kind, compassionate, and known for his wry sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Libby, his three sons, Jake, Nicholas, and Matthew, brother Chuck (Jackie) and sister Toni. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother Scott. Thank you to the soccer players who jumped into action and administered CPR, as well as the medics, nurses, doctors and staff at Harborview Medical Center.
Donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the AED fund of the Greater Seattle Soccer League, (Attn. Marc Goyette) 9750, Greenwood Ave N, #101, Seattle, WA 98103.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, November 16th at the Mercer Island Beach Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019