Richard Joseph Balthazor

Richard Joseph Balthazor

Richard Joseph Balthazor, age 73, of West Richland, WA passed away on April 19, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. Richard was born on July 18, 1946 in Klamath Falls, OR to Joseph and Theresa Balthazor. Richard served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Eagles Aerie 1490. He retired from Associated Grocers as a Warehouseman.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Terrie; brother Robert; sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
