Richard Joseph Steinberger

Richard Joseph Steinberger

10-15-1948 ~ 02-10-2020

Rich, "RJ" grew up in the shadow of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Capitol Hill, where he was an altar boy. He graduated from Seattle Prep in 1966. He worked at the downtown Seattle Bon Marche loading dock for 44 happy years. Rich was surrounded by loved ones when he died of complications with MDS. Preceding him in death are his father and mother Leo and Rina Steinberger, and sibling, Sister Celine, a beloved Catholic nun. Rich is survived by siblings Vince (Diane), Janie Bolton (Lee), niece Sarah Bolton and nephew Andrew Bolton (Marian). Rich is also survived by the love of his life; Robin Chase. "The Prince who met the Pirate's Daughter." Aloha 'oe aloha.

Funeral service: Tuesday; 2/18 11am @ St. Joe's. Gravesite: 2pm Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

View full obit: bit.ly/rjsteinberger
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
