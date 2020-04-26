|
Richard "Dick" Kent Harris
June 23, 1937 ~ March 31, 2020
Dick grew up in Colorado with a strong love of the outdoors, hiking, camping, and skiing whenever possible. He became an Eagle Scout in his youth.
After graduating from high school Dick joined the US Navy for three years, training as a machinist for submarines in the Atlantic. Upon discharge he accepted a job offer with Boeing and moved to Seattle. A unique opportunity with 3M took him to Minnesota a few years later, where his first son, Glen, was born. Afterwards he returned to Seattle, where his second son, Jim, was born, and where Dick worked for Slope Indicator for almost 20 years before retiring there as CEO.
In 1985 he met Vicki Luhrs, who became his loving partner for 35 wonderful years, until his death. Dick also became a second father to Vicki's daughter, Allison.
Dick thrived in retirement, enjoying creative woodworking projects, from building artistic structures and furniture to hand-carving wooden vessels from burls and exotic woods.
Dick was kind, gentle, thoughtful, fun, dependable, smart, loving, generous, talented--and he could fix anything! He was a true gentleman.
Those of us who knew Dick will remember him for his warm smile, his twinkling blue eyes, his quick sense of humor and good-natured teasing, and his devoted love of family.
We will miss him enormously and love him forever.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020