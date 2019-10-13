|
|
In Loving Memory
Richard L. Brown
April 22, 1935 ~ October 9, 2019
Richard "Dick" Brown, 84, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 near his home in Bothell, WA. He was born April 22, 1935 to Milo and Mae (Morton) Brown in Fairmont, Minnesota. Dick was raised in Spirit Lake, IA. Dick spent his professional career as a salesman. He was also a member of the US Army, spending most of that time in Japan. Dick married Sharry Lindbeck on June 4th, 1966. They loved to travel, and had many adventures traveling to Europe & Asia. They also enjoyed annual family vacations to Lake Chelan, and many weekends were spent up at Camano Island. Dick also loved his sports - Huskies, Seahawks, and the Cougs. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Sharry; son Michael Brown and his wife Amy; Amy Brown Goolsby and her husband Rob; grandchildren Keller and Hailey Brown; sister Delores and her husband Don; 5 loving nieces; and sister-in-law Sandi.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019