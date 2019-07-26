|
|
Richard L. Partington
A true gentleman and all-around good guy left us on July 15, 2019. Richard Low Partington was born on August 20, 1933, in Patchogue, Long Island, New York, to Joseph C. and Elizabeth V. Partington.
Being that his father was an officer in the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey, the family moved frequently-often every few months. As a result, Dick attended 23 grade and junior high schools. He later mentioned that he missed learning long division as the school he just left hadn't started teaching it yet-and his new school had already taught it.
Dick attended Seattle Prep for three years and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering and a commission as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was also awarded ROTC cadet of the year on Governor's Day while at the UW. Due to an over-abundance of second lieutenants, his active duty assignment was brief. He served as a reservist for 30 years, retiring with the rank of full colonel.
He was actively involved in youth soccer as a coach and referee. As he signed his son up to play soccer, he was informed that there might not be enough coaches to have teams for everyone. So never having played soccer himself, he learned how to coach by reading books on the game. He then proceeded to coach his son Chris's team, the Lake Hills Cougars, for 10 years. At the same time, for two years, he coached his son Patrick's team, the St. Louise Chargers. The kids loved him because although it was nice to win, the most important thing to him was for everyone to get a chance to play. And then, of course, there was Dairy Queen after the games.
During the time that Dick served as president of the Robinswood Community Club and as a member of the City of Bellevue Park Board, United Homes wanted to purchase the Lang property (now Robinswood Park) to develop homes and townhouses. Dick was instrumental in the city submitting a bond issue which passed, enabling the city to purchase and develop a wonderful park that includes soccer and baseball fields, a wedding venue, and a dog park.
Dick enjoyed a 40-year career with the Boeing Co., primarily in the Defense and Space programs. He received many awards of excellence, encompassing his work with the SRAM and Minuteman missile programs, and the Inertial Upper Stage (IUS) booster rocket-developed by Boeing for the U.S. Air Force for raising payloads from low Earth orbit to interplanetary trajectories, following launch aboard Titan rockets. There were several launches on Space Shuttles for planetary missions at this time. Several astronauts on these flights returned to Boeing to thank the engineers for the success of these launches.
As a longtime member of St. Louise Parish, Dick served in many capacities, including president of the parish council.
Friends remember him as a kind, polite, optimistic, and gentle man-a terrific listener and a gracious host.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Patti; his sons, Christopher and Patrick; his brother Joe and sister-in-law Andrea of Coeur d'Alene, ID; sister-in-law, Dolores of Bothell, WA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Michael. His brother, Tony, passed away July 25, 2019.
A funeral mass will be celebrated
at St. Louise Catholic Church
on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m.
with reception following.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Bellevue, WA.
Remembrances may be made to
to the Civil Engineering Fellowship Fund or the Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund at the University of Washington. Visit https://www.washington.edu/giving/make-a-gift/ to donate in memory of Richard L. Partington.
Friends are invited to view photos, get directions, and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com - Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019