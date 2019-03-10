Resources More Obituaries for Richard Langford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Langford III

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Parks Langford III



Richard Parks Langford, III, age 72, took his seat as a first violinist in God's heavenly orchestra on December 17, 2018. A Seattle violinist and music educator, Richard fell in love with classical music as a young boy when he learned to play the violin, viola, and piano. In later years, he mastered the cello, string bass, and harpsichord. He especially loved to play chamber music, to perform Handel's "Messiah", and to encourage the musical growth and education of others. Richard committed his life to Christ as a teenager. A lifelong student of the Bible, he lived out his faith daily.



Born in Dallas, Texas, Richard spent his growing up years in Knoxville, TN and Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from Hollywood High School and received his BA in Music Education from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix, NJ where he coordinated entertainment shows for the USO. Richard taught music for several school districts in Seattle and did post-graduate work in Music History at the UW. He served as Choral Director at Tarkio College in Missouri for a year. Although he worked several years for Xerox Corporation, the majority of his life was spent performing, teaching, and conducting music.



Formerly a violinist / violist with both the Spokane Symphony and the Kansas City Symphony, he became a valued player in numerous Seattle community orchestras, including the Portage Bay Symphony, Thallia



Symphony, the Seattle Philharmonic, Philharmonia Northwest, Hildman Strings, the MidSummer Musical Retreat, and the Gilbert and Sullivan Society, where he was honored with their prestigious "Order of the Loose Cannon" award. In 1989, he joined the Music Center of the Northwest, Seattle's only community music school, beginning a 29-year connection which became the highlight of his musical career. In his involvement there, he served as a member of the violin/viola faculty, chamber-music coach and player, board member, concertmaster of Hildman Strings, conductor of Oak Lake Strings, ensemble player, mentor, and friend. At the Music Center, his musical talents, sense of humor, and gentle spirit touched the lives of young and old alike. He will be deeply missed.



Richard is survived by his sister, Patricia Ann "Pann" Baltz and her husband, Bill; nephew, K.C. Baltz and his children, Garrett and Emily. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Parks Langford, Jr., and mother, Ruth Eileen Langford.



Memorial service will be held at



2:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019



at Northminster Presbyterian



Church, 7706 25th Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98117.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Richard with donations to The Music Center of the Northwest (Building Fund), Northminster Presbyterian Church, or the 700 Club. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries